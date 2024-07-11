Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $438.44 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,526.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.42 or 0.00605662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00117815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00275983 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00042300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,223,569,773 coins and its circulating supply is 44,536,413,126 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

