Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.72 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $449.18 million and $13.72 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,862.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.99 or 0.00611776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00118938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00274253 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00040843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066913 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,223,400,398 coins and its circulating supply is 44,534,541,252 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

