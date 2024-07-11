NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 0.7%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.20. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Up 3.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $55.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.
