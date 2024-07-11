New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Shares Up 3.9%

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

New Peoples Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

