Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Newmont Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $46.09. 3,574,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,548,048. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

