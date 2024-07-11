Niza Global Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $305,519.66 and approximately $3.56 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00128458 USD and is up 12.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,863,703.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.