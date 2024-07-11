Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Down 57.0% in June

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 152,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,590. The firm has a market cap of $450.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $83,621.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,618.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,351 shares of company stock valued at $307,229 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

