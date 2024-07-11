Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Richardson Electronics in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Plante acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

