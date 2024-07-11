Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,397,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.65. 254,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

