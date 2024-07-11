Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

