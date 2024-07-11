OMG Network (OMG) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and $11.06 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044698 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

