Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $25.61 on Monday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Omnicell by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

