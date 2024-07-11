OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $52.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.