ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.34

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.34 and last traded at $83.12, with a volume of 322679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 219.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 150,282 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ONEOK by 11.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 189,151.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 151,321 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

