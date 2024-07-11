OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.98

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 39179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.