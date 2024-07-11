Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 5,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,742. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

