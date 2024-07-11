Oppenheimer Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $178.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

Albemarle Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 47.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Albemarle by 12.6% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

