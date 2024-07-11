Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 164.3% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 1,309.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,600.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 2,944,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,167. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

