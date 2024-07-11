Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires C$20,361.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle acquired 30,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$20,361.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.