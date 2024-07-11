Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

NYSE:OSK traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,696. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

