Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 199.00% from the company’s current price.

ODV has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Development from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

ODV traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$3.01. 53,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,386. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.06. The company has a market cap of C$253.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.1900062 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

