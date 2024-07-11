Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $325.12 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,156,911 coins and its circulating supply is 670,771,039 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

