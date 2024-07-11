OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stake Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.04% of OUTFRONT Media worth $28,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after buying an additional 170,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 371,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter worth about $13,779,000.

NYSE OUT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,034. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

