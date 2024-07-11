Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

OSG stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $611.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,951,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 370,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

