Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 790,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.44. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Further Reading

