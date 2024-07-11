Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

OXLC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,276,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.04%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

