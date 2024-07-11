Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,134 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,421,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,650,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,690 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,780 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

