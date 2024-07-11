Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Short Interest Up 728.6% in June

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 728.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAFG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 2,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.