Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Purchases 349,752 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,752 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop makes up 9.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 7.13% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $29,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.8 %

BBW stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $336.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.20). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $114.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

