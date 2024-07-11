Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $181.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.17.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $163,314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
