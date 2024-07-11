Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.69

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 465949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

