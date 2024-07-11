Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.33

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.33 and last traded at C$26.33, with a volume of 7908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLC. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$896.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

