Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 206,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after buying an additional 559,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after buying an additional 246,323 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after buying an additional 1,387,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

PG stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.52. 2,352,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,035. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

