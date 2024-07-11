Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at $423,923,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.0 %

Paycom Software stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.48. 763,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,673. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

