Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $2,121,600.00 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $2,121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 131.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

