Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives $22.01 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFEGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSFE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 596.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

