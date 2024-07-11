Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,170 ($14.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.45) to GBX 1,052 ($13.48) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.11).

LON PSON opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($12.91) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 969.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 979.66. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 809.60 ($10.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, insider Annette Thomas bought 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.62) per share, with a total value of £3,772.55 ($4,832.27). Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

