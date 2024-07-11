PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 107.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.9%.

PMT stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

