PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 107.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.9%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 3.9 %
PMT stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.51.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
