Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of PR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 727,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,003,973. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

