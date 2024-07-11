Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 7,500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,736,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. KeyCorp cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

