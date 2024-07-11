Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.50

Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 214.50 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.74), with a volume of 94012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.70).

PHLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.16) to GBX 256 ($3.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($107,595.75). Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

