Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 26,990,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,022,254. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

