Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.07

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 665959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.97%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,282 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,631,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 666,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 170,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

