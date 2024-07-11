Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,057,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,346,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PL shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $571.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

