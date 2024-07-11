Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 158.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $108,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Up 4.1 %

Polaris stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.45.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

