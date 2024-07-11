Polymath Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,237.45 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $78.49 million and $11,237.45 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

