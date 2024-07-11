Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Pool worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,055,000 after acquiring an additional 76,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after buying an additional 37,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $21.04 on Thursday, hitting $319.91. 57,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.57 and its 200 day moving average is $373.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

