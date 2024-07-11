Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Stock Performance

PSTVY stock remained flat at $10.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Postal Savings Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

