PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,722,000 after acquiring an additional 89,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $5.75 on Thursday, hitting $223.63. 701,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.00 and a 200 day moving average of $217.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.