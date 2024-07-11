PrairieView Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,059,000 after buying an additional 984,594 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,840. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

